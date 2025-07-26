Bacnotan-Bulala 69kV Line Restored After Weather Disruptions

Bacnotan: Another transmission line affected by the series of tropical storms and the impact of the southwest monsoon in Northern Luzon has been restored, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said on Saturday. In an advisory, the NGCP announced the Bacnotan-Bulala 69 kilovolt (kV) Line is now back online, providing power to customers of the La Union Electric Cooperative (LUECO).

According to Philippines News Agency, the Bauang-San Fernando 115kV Line has been partially energized by NGCP, with the remaining customer-owned and maintained portion still undergoing repairs by LUECO. The power transmission operators noted that power loss could be linked to affected transmission facilities of NGCP or distribution facilities of local distribution utilities or electric cooperatives.

The NGCP further explained that specific cities and municipalities experiencing power interruptions are determined by the respective distribution utilities, unless the outage impacts the entire franchise area. The weather bureau, in its latest bulletin, reported that Tropical Depression Emong has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility, though the southwest monsoon continues to influence the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro.