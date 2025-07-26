Flood Gate Repair in Navotas to Conclude by August 8 – DPWH

Navotas: The repair works for the damaged Tangos-Tanza (Malabon-Navotas) Navigational Gate are set to be completed by August 8, according to Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan. This announcement follows President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive for the immediate restoration of the flood gate and the construction of retaining walls, which he issued during a site inspection of Navotas City.

According to Philippines News Agency, Secretary Bonoan explained that the gate, crucial for protecting against floodwaters, especially during high tide, was originally damaged in 2024. Despite previously being repaired and operational, it sustained further damage. The repair works were initially scheduled for completion by July 20, but were delayed due to inclement weather.

President Marcos has instructed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to expedite the construction of additional protection works for retaining walls near Manila Bay. These measures aim to prevent seawater from entering the area during high tide once the project is completed.

Despite challenges posed by the weather, Secretary Bonoan affirmed the continuation of repairs on the navigational gate. He also highlighted that the DPWH has secured funds for the rehabilitation efforts through 2026, ensuring the ongoing repair and installation of necessary structures to mitigate flood risks.

The issue arose on May 11 when a vessel collided with the navigational gate, as reported by the Presidential Communications Office through engineer Flocy Ismael, chief of the North Navotas Pumping Station. This gate plays a key role in the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) flood control system, as it regulates the entry of seawater from Manila Bay to minimize flooding during high tide by closing and preventing water flow into inland communities.