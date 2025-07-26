Laguna Placed Under State of Calamity Due to Typhoon Crising and Monsoon Rains

Laguna: Governor Sol Aragones has placed the province under a state of calamity following the onslaught of Typhoon Crising and intensified southwest monsoon rains, which have disrupted the lives of nearly 55,000 residents in 244 barangays.

According to Philippines News Agency, as of 6 a.m. Saturday, the Office of Civil Defense and the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center reported that about 9,540 families, or approximately 44,000 individuals, remain in evacuation centers. An additional 3,110 families, or about 11,000 people, are currently staying with relatives or in makeshift shelters outside official facilities.

Upon approval by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (Provincial Board), Aragones placed the entire province under a state of calamity on Friday afternoon, announced through her official Facebook page. She reported significant damage across key sectors, particularly agriculture and livestock, noting that thousands of liveliho

ods have been affected. ‘The declaration of a state of calamity will allow us to access emergency funds more swiftly and implement necessary interventions to assist our kababayans,’ Aragones said. ‘It will also fast-track relief, rehabilitation, and restoration of essential services.’

Medical teams and disaster response units remain on high alert, providing critical assistance to displaced and vulnerable communities. Meanwhile, Danny Lucas, acting Public Information Officer, told reporters that Aragones made the rounds in the hardest-hit areas, offering comfort and assurance to displaced families. Under her flagship campaign, Gobernong May SOLusyon, Aragones pledged sustained aid and recovery efforts for affected communities. He added that the ‘Akay ni Gob’ initiative served free breakfasts, lunches, and snacks in evacuation areas, powered by the collective efforts of local government units, the SOL Ladies, and dedicated volunteers.