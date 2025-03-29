Manila: Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced Wednesday the acquisition of new ground support equipment to boost operations in Manila and other key hubs. New high-capacity tow tractors, mobile passenger steps, boarding ramps, deck loaders, catering trucks, and electric baggage tractors will be deployed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminals 2 and 3 and other domestic hubs.

According to Philippines News Agency, these equipment upgrades are designed to enhance aircraft turnaround times and support overall operational efficiency. “As we continue to expand our operations, it is important that we also invest in the right equipment to maintain operational reliability,” said Lei Apostol, CEB vice president for customer service operations, in a statement.

Apostol further emphasized the airline’s commitment to providing safe, reliable, and seamless travel experiences. The latest investment is part of Cebu Pacific’s broader strategy to support long-term network growth while maintaining ind

ustry-leading standards in safety and customer service.

Currently, Cebu Pacific operates flights to 37 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.