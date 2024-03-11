CDO imposes violation receipts vs. barangays not following waste mgmt

The City Local Environment and Natural Resources Office (CLENRO) started issuing violation notices on Monday to villages who do not observe the solid waste management protocols. CLENRO chief Armen Cuenca said all the city's 80 villages were reminded of the mandatory requirements under Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000. He said some barangays have started complying with the requirements following the city government-imposed deadline last month, but some are unresponsive. "We reminded them that this is not just a policy of the city, but this is a national law, which we need to comply with," he said. One of the major roles of barangays under the law is to segregate garbage and establish a materials recovery facility, To be assisted by local government units (LGUs). "We expect that some barangays will be served with notices of violation this week, and residents will get OVRs (ordinance violation receipts)," Cuenca said. Meanwhile, the city government and Nestlé Philipp ines will partner on programs and interventions on nutrition and solid waste management. Mayor Rolando Uy said the multinational food and beverage company has been a "consistent ally" of the local government, with its biggest factory in Mindanao operating in this city. "In driving action to protect the environment and effect positive change in the lives of Kagay-anons, we are looking forward to continuing and further strengthening this partnership with them," Uy said in a statement Monday. Under the partnership, local government and barangay stakeholders in charge of the city's solid waste management initiatives will undergo a workshop at Nestlé Philippines' "No Time To Waste" program. Source: Philippines News Agency