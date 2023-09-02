Cardinal Sin’s Aklan residence soon to be a museum

The family house of the late Jaime Cardinal Sin in New Washington, Aklan, will be transformed soon into a museum. The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) news website reported that the project will be implemented following the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the Diocese of Kalibo and property custodian Serviam Foundation. The agreement was signed following a Mass for the former Manila archbishop's 95th birth anniversary at the Manila Cathedral on Aug. 31. Bishop Ruperto Santos of Antipolo celebrated the Mass. Those who signed for the Serviam Foundation were Msgr. Rolando dela Cruz and Fr. Rufino Sescon Jr. while the Diocese of Kalibo was represented by Bishop Jose Corazon Tala-oc and Fr. Justy More of the diocese's Historical, Research, Cultural Council. 'We encourage them (Kalibo diocese) to make use of the house for their cultural heritage purposes,' Dela Cruz said. Turning Sin's home into a museum 'aims to preserve the memory of Cardinal Sin, and educate future generations about his life and teachings,' said More. 'We aim to provide visitors with a unique opportunity to learn about the significant historical events and tangible heritage that shaped the Diocese of Kalibo's remarkable journey of faith,' he added. Aside from the late cardinal's memorabilia, the museum will also house a collection of ecclesiastical artifacts and archival materials

Source: Philippines News Agency