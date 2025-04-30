Bulusan Volcano Erupts for 77 Minutes, Alert Level 1 Maintained

Sorsogon: Bulusan Volcano erupted for 77 minutes on Tuesday night, from 7:43 p.m. to 9 p.m., but the alert remains at Level 1, indicating low-level unrest with increased chances of recurring phreatic eruptions. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the eruption plume, although obscured by clouds, likely drifted southwest, affecting surrounding communities with ashfall.

According to Philippines News Agency, Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol confirmed that the volcano also spewed ash for six minutes early Tuesday morning, between 5:21 a.m. and 5:27 a.m., prior to the nighttime activity. Residents in Sorsogon reported rumbling sounds from the eruption in Barangays Cogon and Bagsangan, Irosin.

Ashfall was observed in various areas, including Cogon, Tinampo, Monbon, Bolos, Gulang-Gulang, Gabao, Bulawan, and Macawayan in Irosin; Brgy. Guruyan, Juban; Zone 7; Somagongsong; Beguin; and Aquino in Bulan. Over the past 24 hours, the volcano has generated 66 volcanic earthqua

kes, six of which were volcanic tremors lasting from two to 12 minutes. Sulfur dioxide emissions were recorded at 548 tonnes per day, exceeding baseline levels.

Phivolcs has issued a strict prohibition on entry into the four-kilometer radius permanent danger zone (PDZ) and urged vigilance in the two-kilometer extended danger zone (EDZ) on the southeast sector due to potential volcanic hazards, including pyroclastic density currents, ballistic projectiles, rockfall, avalanches, and ashfall.

Communities affected by ashfall are advised to take necessary precautions, such as using protective masks or wet cloths to prevent ash inhalation, with particular attention to vulnerable individuals, including the elderly, those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, expecting mothers, and infants. Residents near valleys and river/stream channels, especially on the western sectors, should remain vigilant against sediment-laden stream flows and lahars in the event of heavy and prolonged rainfall.

Phivolcs also adv

ised aviation authorities to warn pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit, as ash from sudden phreatic eruptions poses a hazard to aircraft.