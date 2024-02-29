BuCor opens visitor’s park, releases 706 PDLs

MANILA: Prison officials on Thursday announced the opening of a 5,000 square meter visitor's park inside the Maximum Security Camp of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City. Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. led other BuCor officials in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the open space which features a children's playground and nipa huts to accommodate visitors of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs). 'This is a very good project that will benefit directly the PDL's family since most of their visitors here are children who are brought along by their adult relatives. At least they can play around here just like normal kids in the park,' Catapang said. 'This is also our way of showing our concern to our PDLs and their family which we call the BuCor's way under the Bagong Bucor sa Bagong Pilipinas.' Meanwhile, NBP Superintendent Roger Boncales said most of the materials used in building the playground were from recycled materials found ins ide the maximum security compound, while others were donated by anonymous donors. The park, which is almost four months in the making, also features separate male and female comfort rooms, he said. More PDLs released In the same event, Catapang said the 706 PDLs released for this month were higher compared to the 469 released during the same period last year. This brings to 12,053 the total number of PDLs released under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. 'The BuCor continue to adhere to the planned strategy of Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla in addressing overpopulation in the penal system by reducing admissions, increasing releases, and expanding our jail facilities,' Catapang said. Catapang also announced that a total of 93 BuCor personnel, composed of 62 males and 31 females, graduated Thursday after completing the Corrections Officer Custodial Basic Course to augment the bureau's workforce. He said the 84 Corrections Officer 1 and nine Corrections Technical Officer 1 will be deployed in different penal colonies under the administration of BuCor. 'The BuCor continues to boost its personnel to address the increasing number of PDLs and resolved the disparity of inmate ratio of 1:27,' he said. Source: Philippines News Agency