BuCor decongestion begins April

The decongestion of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) main facility will start mid-April, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Friday. The New Bilibid Prison inside the BuCor compound in Muntinlupa City, Alabang is being eyed for conversion into a mixed-use estate which may include a museum and government offices. Select persons deprived of liberty (PDL) will be transferred to other facilities while about 1,000 informal settlers in the BuCor periphery will be relocated. BuCor plans to build heinous crime facilities at the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija province; Camp Peralta Jamindan in Capiz province; and Camp Kibaritan in Bukidnon. BuCor data as of January showed there are 50,181 PDL in its seven penitentiaries, more than the capacity of 12,251. Overall, the seven penitentiaries have an occupancy rate of 410 percent and congestion rate of 310 percent. The DOJ likewise said that Gregorio Catapang Jr. was formally appointed BuCor director-general by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on March 23. 'The Department would like to express its full support to the new director general in his endeavors. Together, we will pursue the planned projects and programs for the betterment of the bureau and the welfare of our PDL,' said DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano in a statement on Friday.

Source: Philippines News Agency