BSWM plays crucial role in agri productivity

The Bureau of Soils and Water Management's (BSWM) engagement in sustainable use and management of the country's resources continues to enhance crop productivity and the income of Filipino farmers. In a statement on Tuesday, Senator Cynthia Villar lauded the BSWM, which is celebrating its 72nd founding anniversary, for guiding the agricultural sector to be more resilient and environmentally conscious. 'Its efforts have contributed to the enhancement of agricultural productivity through soil conservation and sustainable agricultural land management, soil resources assessment and mapping, agricultural water resources management, analytical services, and soil and water resources research and development,' Villar said. 'It provides technical assistance to Filipino farmers through appropriate soil resources management to maintain soil productivity and farm profitability and consequently boost the rural economy, enhance global competitiveness of local produce, and improve the quality of our soil and water," the chairperson of the Senate committee on agriculture and food said. The BSWM anniversary, with the theme 'Nurturing Soil and Water Resources through Digital Innovation,' began its celebrations on Monday at the Diliman, Quezon City central office with Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban and BSWM Director Dr. Gina Nilo. Since 2015, Villar said BSWM has been her partner in distributing composting facilities nationwide. 'BSWM trains with us in Las Piñas because we have 89 composting machines that are barangay based,' Villar said, adding that she always makes sure BSWM has enough budget. Villar noted that BSWM's adaptation to technological advancements, incorporated scientific research, and collaboration with various stakeholders have addressed emerging issues such as climate change, land degradation, and soil and water pollution. She said this adaptability and forward-thinking approach have allowed the bureau to remain relevant and effective in its mission.

Source: Philippines News Agency