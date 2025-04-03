Manila: The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently convened for a high-level bilateral meeting to exchange views and bolster cooperation on central banking matters.

According to Philippines News Agency, the meeting, held on March 28, was spearheaded by BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. and Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Chief Executive Eddie Yue. Hosted by the BSP, the meeting served as a platform for officials from both institutions to discuss and share insights on several key areas, including capital market development, digital payments and connectivity, digital banking, and sustainable finance.

Discussions during the meeting encompassed a range of issues such as bond market and ecosystem development, multilateral digital payment projects, cybersecurity risk management, consumer protection, digital financial literacy, and climate risk stress testing, along with other green finance initiatives. The BSP and HKMA also explored potential collaborative activities designed to expand and enhance their cooperation and bilateral ties.