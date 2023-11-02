BSKE results to be uploaded to Comelec website next week – Garcia

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday announced that the official results of the recently concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) would be released next week. According to Comelec Chairman George Garcia, they have yet to release the final numbers as they are still collating data from field offices nationwide. '(We are still awaiting) the submission from the field. We are also prioritizing the salary of (the) electoral boards,' Garcia said in a Viber message. He said they expect to upload the election results from 42,001 barangays by Thursday or Friday next week. At the same time, the Comelec - Philippine National Police Election Monitoring System (PNP EMS) and BSKE Command Center reported that three more election-related injuries were recorded in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), increasing the number of injured people to 28. On the other hand, a total of 19 election-related deaths were recorded.

Source: Philippines News Agency