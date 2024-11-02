Bravery of 4 WWII Heroes Honored in Dinagat Islands.

Loreto: The local government of Loreto, Dinagat Islands marked the 82nd anniversary of the “Battle of San Juan” on Thursday, commemorating the courage of local defenders during World War II.

According to Philippines News Agency, the battle took place on Oct. 31, 1942, in Loreto’s coastal village of San Juan, where US Army defenders and Filipino guerrillas faced invading Japanese forces. Among the Filipino guerrillas who led the resistance were four local heroes from Loreto – Sgt. Primo De Jesus, Private 1st Class Florentino B. Omana, and Privates Perfecto Villanueva and Eleuterio Omapas.

“The Battle of San Juan reflects the patriotism, bravery, and deep love for our country shown by our four local heroes,” the Loreto LGU stated on Thursday, underscoring the significance of the event, especially for young residents, in appreciating these values. Mayor Doandre Bill Ladaga led the commemorative event, joined by government officials, residents, and families of veterans.

The program featured a reenactment of th

e historic battle performed by youth participants, along with heartfelt messages from the families of the late heroes who fought to protect their hometown.