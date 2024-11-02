2K Indigenous Peoples and Families Receive PHP6.4-Million Aid in Agusan del Norte.

Agusan del Norte: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 13 (Caraga Region), in collaboration with Agusan del Norte 2nd District Rep. Dale Corvera, has distributed PHP6.4 million in cash aid to low-income families and Indigenous Peoples (IPs).

According to Philippines News Agency, the funds, part of the Ayuda Para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP), were disbursed in one city and six towns in Agusan del Norte. ‘These payouts primarily support Indigenous Peoples and heads of households who are minimum wage earners or low-income families with college students in the household,’ Corvera said in a statement on Thursday.

The distribution events took place in Cabadbaran City, Remedios T. Romualdez for beneficiaries from Magallanes and Tubay, and Kitcharao for families from Jabonga and Santiago on Wednesday. About 2,162 beneficiaries, each receiving PHP3,000, attended the payout activities.

On Tuesday, 1,189 other beneficiaries from Buenavista, Nasipit, and Carmen also received AKAP assistance. The

ongoing efforts are part of a wider goal to support about 20,000 beneficiaries by the end of the year, with further distributions planned for November and December.

Among the beneficiaries, Ireneo, a 48-year-old Manobo father of four from Barangay Puting Bato, shared that the aid would help cover essential needs, such as rice. ‘My salary as a janitor cannot sustain my family’s needs, so I drive on weekends for extra income,’ Ireneo said.