Boss Emong triumphs at Philracom A.P. Reyes Memorial race

Boss Emong of Kennedy Morales ruled the 2023 Philracom A.P. Reyes Memorial Race at the Metro Manila Turf Club in Malvar, Batangas last Sunday. Despite having a 57kg handicap weight, the gray 7-year-old by Dance City out of Chica Una beat his rivals in the competition held in honor of former Philippine Racing Club (Philracom) president Dr. Aurelio P. Reyes, who was also one of the founders and former chairman of the Asian Racing Conference. Boss Emong, trained by Ernesto "Boy Gare" Roxas and bred by Joseph Dyhengco, clocked 1:52 to prevail over Don Julio (second) and Jungkook (third). "I was able to dictate the pace the whole time that's why he still had a lot of horse in him when we crossed the finish line," said jockey Kelvin "The Genius Rider" Abobo, who guided Boss Emong. Reyes' son Carlitos, better known in the racing circles as "Ger Tos," and grandson Charlie "Cha" Reyes attended the awarding ceremony. Meanwhile, Joseph Dyhengco's Pharoahs Treasure (American Pharoah out of Namurian Sunset) won the Philracom Imported Maiden Stakes over Daily Burn (second) and Magandang Dilag (third). "I knew I had a great chance of winning this one because his recent workout of a breezing 1:44 over the mile was a tell-tale sign of better things to come," said jockey Oneal Cortez after guiding the Dante Salazar-trained import to victory. Philracom chairman Reli de Leon, who congratulated all the winners, said "we, in the Commission, believe that it is high time to recognize Dr. Aurelio P. Reyes for his invaluable participation and contributions in the improvement not only of the local horseracing industry, but also in Asian racing as well."

Source: Philippines News Agency