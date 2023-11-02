Bolivian traveler caught with P47-M ‘cocaine’ at NAIA

A 30-year-old Bolivian national was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle illegal drugs with an estimated street value of PHP47 million at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) said on Thursday. In a statement, PDEG identified the suspect as Robert Lavadenz Alvarez, Bolivian national and a passenger of Ethiopian Airline Flight ET644 from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Alvarez was arrested during an 'interdiction operation' conducted at the Customs International Arrival Area, NAIA Terminal 3, Pasay City at about 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 31. Seized were one luggage containing more or less 8,999.11 grams of cocaine with an estimated standard drug price of PHP47,695,283, a Bolivian passport, two ET boarding passes attached with baggage tag; Customs baggage declaration form; a Bolivian National ID card; and a cellular phone. The confiscated luggage will undergo seizure and forfeiture proceedings as authorities investigate the arrested passenger for violation of Republic Act (RA) No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Drug Act of 2002, and RA 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Source: Philippines News Agency