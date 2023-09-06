BOC-Port of Subic posts P5-B revenue collection for August

The Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Subic posted PHP5.03 billion in total revenues for August, its highest monthly collection since January this year. District Collector Ciriaco Ugay on Wednesday said the August collection is 11.3 percent higher compared to the revenues in the same period last year. 'As compared to the actual collection in August 2022, the port was able to collect a positive deviation of PHP510.63 million or 11.3 percent,' Ugay said in a statement. He attributed the record feat to the improved valuation and intensified collection efforts of the port. 'This substantial increase in revenue signifies the port's dedication to continuous improvement and pursuing its mandate to collect lawful revenues,' he said. He also lauded the men and women of the BOC-Port of Subic for their dedication to service leading to their consistent accomplishments. Likewise, he thanked valued partners and stakeholders who have contributed to the port's impressive performance. 'Together, we look forward to a future of continued success and prosperity for our community and the nation,' he added

Source: Philippines News Agency