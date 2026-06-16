Bitget Expands Stablecoin Payments for Global Merchants Through Paydify Partnership

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange, today announced a strategic partnership with Paydify , a payment layer for seamless stablecoin transactions between users and merchants, to expand stablecoin payment acceptance for merchants worldwide. The collaboration enables merchants connected to Paydify to access Bitget’s global user base through a single payment integration, simplifying how businesses accept stablecoin payments across the growing Web3 ecosystem.

Stablecoins have become one of crypto’s most practical payment use cases, offering faster settlement, borderless transactions, 24/7 availability, and reduced payment friction. According to a16z’s data, consumer-to-business stablecoin transaction volume grew 128% year-over-year , more than doubling over the period, indicating the increasing role of stablecoins in everyday payments.

However, merchant adoption has remained limited by fragmented liquidity and disconnected payment networks. The Bitget and Paydify partnership addresses this gap by improving connectivity between exchanges, merchants, wallets, and end users. Paydify’s infrastructure provides a unified gateway for stablecoin payments, helping businesses reduce technical complexity while maintaining a seamless checkout experience.

“Bitget’s UEX is built around making digital assets more accessible, usable, and connected across real-world scenarios,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Our partnership with Paydify extends that vision into stablecoin payments by helping merchants connect with Bitget’s 125 million global users through simpler, more efficient infrastructure.”

Paydify supports stablecoin payment acceptance across leading wallets and blockchain networks, enabling merchants to process on-chain payments with minimal integration requirements while maintaining control over their funds.

“The future of payments is not about moving money between wallets. It is about enabling millions of crypto users to seamlessly spend digital assets anywhere. Together with Bitget, we are turning stablecoins from an investment asset into a payment method,” said Sean Dong, Senior Director of Business Operations, Paydify.

The collaboration reinforces Bitget’s UEX model by consolidating trading, holding, and spending into a single environment. As these services converge, it positions digital assets as everyday money and pushes the ecosystem past traditional trading into practical, everyday payment solutions.

About Paydify

Paydify is a payments technology layer that facilitates seamless stablecoin transactions directly between users and merchants. Designed for Web3 and digitally native businesses, Paydify supports fast, on-chain payments across leading wallets and blockchains, allowing merchants to instantly receive stablecoins from millions of crypto users with minimal integration and full control, without intermediaries or custody of funds.

Learn more about Paydify at paydify.com .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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