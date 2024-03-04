BIR-Ilocos Norte hits 2023 collection target

LAOAG CITY: The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in Ilocos Norte has reached its PHP3.2 billion collection target for 2023 due partly to compliance among taxpayers. In a media interview on Monday, Revenue district officer Aldrin Camba said he is thankful for the taxpayers for making the Ilocos Norte bureau one of the country's top performing revenue districts. '(This transpired because of) the cooperation of Ilocano taxpayers and through the intensified tax enforcement operations, which paved the way in hitting the annual target,' he said. For this year, the BIR chief vowed to duplicate or even surpass last year's success through intensified enforcement activities such as the imposition of stiff fines and filing of tax evasion charges against tax cheats, if any. In support of the implementation of the Ease of Paying Taxes Act, he said, "the district has started accelerating its digitalization initiatives to deliver prompt, efficient, and excellent taxpayer service, ensuring that taxpayers receive value fo r their contributions." BIR clients in the province can now access the website for online registration and updating of the registration system as well as the issuance of digital tax identification numbers and identification cards. Camba, however, reminded clients using the online platform to exercise due diligence to avoid scams. Source: Philippines News Agency