BI to deport wanted American telco fraudster to S. Korea

MANILA: An American national wanted by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for involvement in telecommunications fraud in South Korea is awaiting deportation. In a statement Thursday, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said 62-year-old Shin Seung Chul was intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City before he could board a Philippine Airlines flight to Narita on May 7. The passenger, who was hiding in the country for several years, was arrested when his name reportedly prompted a hit in the bureau's Interpol system while at the departure counter. Shin was turned over to personnel of the BI-NAIA's border control and intelligence unit (BCIU) and is now at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City where he will remain while undergoing deportation proceedings. 'He will be sent to Korea as soon as our board of commissioners issues the order for his summary deportation. He will then be placed in our blacklist and banned from re-entering the Philippines,' Tansingco said. The foreign national allegedly conspired with two other suspects in defrauding a victim of his money by employing a scheme known as voice phishing. A check of his travel records showed that his last record of arrival was on April 12, 2016. He arrived in the country months before a warrant and an Interpol notice were issued against him in 2016, which indicates that he is wanted for fraud in Seoul involving 572 million won (about USD418,000). Source: Philippines News Agency

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

