BFAR Urges Negros Oriental LGUs to Fund Training on Marine Mammal Stranding

Negros Oriental: The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Negros Oriental is urging local government units in the province to spearhead and fund training on marine mammal stranding for a seamless response. BFAR-Negros Oriental provincial chief Florencia Mepa±a emphasized the necessity of collaborative efforts to address the issue effectively.

According to Philippines News Agency, Mepa±a stated that while BFAR can facilitate the training, the agency lacks the necessary resources to do so independently. She noted that organizing such training requires inviting experts on marine mammal stranding as resource speakers, alongside other logistical requirements. Dr. Lemuel Aragones, head of the Philippine Marine Mammal Stranding Network (PMMSN), has expressed his willingness to share his expertise, and BFAR is considering inviting him for the training sessions.

Mepa±a stressed the importance of a unified response among local government units, agencies, the private sector, and communities to ensure adherence to proper protocols on marine mammal stranding. She highlighted the need for strengthened cooperation and collaboration, especially among LGUs along the Ta±on Strait, known for its rich marine biodiversity.

A recent mass stranding of dolphins in Tanjay City and Bais City revealed a lack of coordination among responders, resulting in different accounts of the incident. Eight pantropical spotted dolphins were found dead in the mangrove areas of these adjacent cities, believed to be part of the same pod that got stranded in late January. Dr. Melanie Pescadilla, a veterinarian in Bais City, reported that four dolphins died of drowning secondary to lung trauma caused by a strong blasting sound.

Pescadilla also mentioned that the cause of death for the dolphins in Tanjay City could not be determined, as coastal residents burned the decomposed carcasses. Meanwhile, Aragones pointed out that more volunteers need to be trained, as many PMMSN volunteers have either retired or relocated. He emphasized the crucial role of communities in protecting marine resources, as they directly benefit from them.

Authorities suggest various reasons for marine mammals beaching themselves and propose practices to reduce these incidents. Mepa±a noted that protecting natural habitats, enforcing strict laws against human activities like illegal net fishing, and providing immediate response to distress can help minimize dolphin stranding.

Source: Philippine News Agency