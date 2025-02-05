‘Bahay Kubo’ Housing for Mt. Kanlaon IDPs Taking Shape in Bago City

Bago City: The temporary housing for internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon in Bago City, Negros Occidental is taking shape in the form of ‘bahay kubo’ (nipa hut) village. As of Wednesday, 33 out of 50 bahay kubo units have been set up at the Payag Sang Kapag-on Village in the city’s relocation site in Barangay Napoles.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Office of Civil Defense-Western Visayas (OCD-6) reported that the units have been equipped with underground electrical cables, LED lights, switches, and outlets. Additionally, septic tanks for portable toilets are being installed to ensure proper sanitation.

The bahay kubo village is among the initiatives undertaken by the city government to prepare for the possible escalation of Mt. Kanlaon from Alert Level 3 to 4 in case of another eruption after the explosive eruption on December 9, 2024. At least 23 affected families or 50 individuals, who are residents within the six-kilometer danger zone, have remained in evacuation sites.

City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Dr. Merijene Ortizo explained that nipa huts are a more resilient alternative to tents. She noted that the structures are designed to provide privacy and natural ventilation for the families, while fostering a communal living environment.

Since last month, representatives of the OCD Regional Incident Management Team, the Department of Health, and the Bureau of Fire Protection have been monitoring the establishment of the relocation site.