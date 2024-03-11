BFAR, PCIC grant 1st insurance to Bantay Dagat volunteer’s widow

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) granted Monday the first insurance claim to a Bantay Dagat volunteer beneficiary in Oas, Albay. Bantay Dagat or sea wardens help maritime authorities safeguard coastal waters in the country. In a news release, the BFAR said around PHP55,000 worth of death benefits were given to the wife of volunteer Arnel Radan. "This is the first time the family of a deceased volunteer of the Bantay Dagat was ever to claim a death benefit from the BFAR and PCIC," it said. Radan passed away on Nov. 9, 2023 due to a heart attack, it added. The two agencies processed his beneficiary's insurance claim for four months since Bantay Dagat Insurance Program (BDIP) took effect on Nov. 6, 2023. 'Maraming-maraming salamat po sa malaking tulong sa amin. Magagamit ko po ito sa pambayad sa mga utang at pampuhunan sa pagbili ng apat na biik (Thank you very much, it is a big help for us. I can use this to pay our debts and as a capital to buy for piglets),' Florencia Radan said. Deputized Bantay Dagat volunteers are insured for a year for deaths due to accidents, natural causes and murder or assault, under the BDIP. To date, around 3,545 Bantay Dagat volunteers either received medical aid or enrolled under the insurance program from the BFAR and PCIC. Source: Philippines News Agency