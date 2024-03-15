Be kidney donors, Filipinos urged

MANILA: A group of kidney transplant donors and recipients on Friday urged Filipinos to donate kidneys, saying thousands of patients need them to have a second chance in life. Kidney Transplant Association of the Philippines (KTAP) assistant auditor Liberty Calla said around 3,000 individuals who have kidney failure need transplantation. 'We we advocate kidney transplantation kasi sa kidney transplantation po doon nagkakaroon ng (because with kidney transplantation there is) quality of life,' she said in a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon interview aired over PTV-4. Calla said she received kidney from a deceased donor. KTAP Liturgy Community chair Abraham Mirandilla received a kidney from a living non-related donor. 'At least 18 years old and above, pwede po mag-donate. Usually, ang kina-campaign talaga ay related, pero dahil sa kulang, minsan hindi naman talaga nagma-match eh, so meron din pong non-related (can donate, usually related [donors to patients] are campaigned, but there is shortage of donors, sometime s kidneys do not match, so there is also non-related),' he said. In February, National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) - Human Organ Preservation Effort (HOPE) chief transplant coordinator Peter Paul Plegaria said the NKTI said dialysis patients nationwide are at around 2 million but there are only 260 individuals on the waiting list for organ donation. Plegaria said HOPE visits trauma hospitals in the National Capital Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Region 4-A (Calabarzon) and Southern Luzon to look for potential donors of kidneys and other viable organs such as the heart, lungs, liver, corneas, and bones. 'Sa HOPE po namimigay kami ng organ donor card sa mga binibisita naming schools, opisina at saka sa driver's license po natin, nandoon po 'yung for donation, may che-check (At hope we distribute organ donor card to schools, offices we visit, and in our driver's license, for donation is mentioned, you just have to check) if you want to donate,' Calla said. Apart from organ donation, the KT AP also advocates for kidney disease awareness and prevention since 1986. Source: Philippines News Agency