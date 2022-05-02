﻿BBM, Sara still frontrunners in Pulse Asia’s April survey

Exactly a week before the May 9 elections, former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte the frontrunner among the presidential and vide-presidential candidates, respectively, in the latest survey of Pulse Asia released Monday.

Based on the survey conducted from April 16 to 21, 2022, Marcos obtained 56 percent of 2,400 respondents, which is the same rating he got from the survey last March.

Trailing behind is Vice President Leni Robredo with 23 percent, dropping 1 percent from the previous survey.

Senator Manny Pacquiao grabbed the third place from Manila Mayor Isko Moreno. They respectively scored 7 percent and 4 percent in the latest survey.

Meanwhile, Senator Panfilo Lacson was supported by 2 percent of respondents and remained in the fifth spot.

Results also showed Mayor Sara Duterte continued to enjoy a big lead with 55 percent as the most preferred vice presidential bet.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III is in the second spot with 18 percent, followed by Robredo’s tandem Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, 16 percent; Dr. Willie Ong, 3 percent; Manny Lopez, 1 percent; Buhay Party-list Rep. Jose “Lito” Atienza Jr., 0.5 percent; former Akbayan Party-list representative Walden Bello, 0.4 percent; Carlos Serapio, 0.3 percent; and Rizalito David, 0.1 percent.’for a

“For all of us in the UniTeam, the most important survey is the election day itself, thus, we call upon our countrymen to be vigilant and let us make sure that the true and genuine will of the people shall be heard, be counted, and prevail,” lawyer Vic Rodriguez, Marcos’ chief of staff and spokesperson, said in a statement. “The election is all about our future, as Filipinos of one race and as one nation.”

Marcos and Duterte both scored a wide lead over the other candidates across all geographic areas, socio-economic classes, and age groups.

In terms of educational attainment, Marcos is also the favored presidential candidate, getting a 49 percent score among voters with no formal education or have only reached elementary level; 52 percent among those who took vocational courses; 58% both among voters who completed up to high school and up to college; 60% among those who went to but did not finish high school; and 61% who underwent but did not finish college.

The survey was conducted by interviewing the respondents aged 18 and above, who are registered voters. The survey has a ± 2% error margin at the 95% confidence level.

Source: Philippines News Agency