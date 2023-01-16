BARMM opens 4 modern health stations in Maguindanao Sur

COTABATO CITY: The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-BARMM) opened four new barangay health stations in Maguindanao del Sur over the weekend to boost the delivery of basic health services to far-flung communities.

In a statement Monday, MOH-BARMM Minister Dr. Rizaldy Piang said with the threats of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) "seemingly slowing down," his office has focused on the construction of more health facilities.

On Saturday, he said the MOH-BARMM turned over health station worth PHP2.5 million each to the villages of Manindolo in Datu Paglas town; Muti in Guindulungan town, and Kakal and Kapinpilan in Ampatuan town.

"For one, Ampatuan town residents will no longer travel to distant health stations since they now have one in their community,” Piang noted, adding that health personnel were deployed to man the health stations.

He said each of the village health stations come with PHP500,000 worth of equipment.

The BARMM “Tiyakap Bangsamoro Kalusugan Program” funded two of these projects while the other two were under the Special Development Fund, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency