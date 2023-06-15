Bacolod City’s most wanted person falls

This city's number one most wanted person, Antonio Macasa Uy, who is facing a murder case, was arrested by operatives of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) in Barangay 2 here on Wednesday afternoon. Capt. Paul Vincent Pendon, officer-in-charge of Police Station 2, said on Thursday they were able to track down the 49-year-old suspect at his house in Purok Kagaykay with the assistance of the BCPO tracker team and 65th Special Action Company personnel. 'Recently, our confidential informant told us about a certain person that has a warrant of arrest. When we validated the information, we found out he is the same person that we have been pursuing since last week,' he said in a press conference. Uy, who has been tagged in a shooting incident in Barangay Sum-ag about a year ago, has eluded the authorities since he was issued a warrant of arrest by Presiding Judge Phoebe Gargantiel-Balbin of the Regional Trial Court Branch 45 on Aug. 31, 2022. Pendon said previous information had led them to pursue Uy in Leon town, Iloilo province and Roxas City, Capiz. 'We will transfer the suspect to Police Station 8, which handled the case,' he added. Pendon said that based on police records, no other case has been filed against Uy. 'In the area of Police Station 2, information indicates that he is not involved in illegal drugs but we still have to determine the extent of his personality. We will check his background through the City Drug Enforcement Unit and City Intelligence Unit, if he is involved in illegal drug transactions in Bacolod,' he added

Source: Philippines News Agency