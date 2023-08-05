Bacolod City trackster, thrower shine in Palarong Pambansa

Two track and field athletes from Western Visayas, both students of Romanito P. Maravilla Sr. National High School here, were among the most accomplished in the 2023 Palarong Pambansa which ended Saturday in Marikina City. Trackster Mico Villaran, a Grade 9 student, bagged four gold medals and a silver to emerge the most bemedaled athlete in the secondary boys' division of the multi-event competition organized by the Department of Education. The 15-year-old ruled the 200-meter dash, 110-meter hurdles, 400-meter hurdles, and 4x100-meter (team) relay events and was part of the 4x400-meter relay team that clinched silver. Airex Gabriel Villanueva, an honor student in 11th grade, won two gold medals in shot put and discus throw. Throwing the discus at 42.83 meters, the 18-year-old Villanueva shattered the 2018 record of 42.67 meters set by Ed Deliña of Central Luzon. Coach Miguel Arca said the accomplishments of his wards were the results of their hard work and determination during training, which took place in humble facilities inside their campus in Barangay Estefania. 'We train every day, even sacrificing time with our families. The boys attend their classes and after that, we continue with the training. We also see to it that they perform well in school,' Arca told the Philippine News Agency (PNA). He shared that in Bacolod, Villaran has not ever trained in a rubberized track oval so they came to Manila on July 19, ahead of the July 31 games kickoff, to train further. 'We traveled from Marikina City to Pasig City to use the facilities of the PhilSports Complex,' he said. Arca said he guides his athletes to always seek God's help through prayers for all their endeavors. 'We remind them to always be humble since your talent comes from the Lord,' he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency