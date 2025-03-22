Pasay City: Ateneo de Manila University kicked off the second round of the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball with a commanding 25-16, 25-18, 25-21 win against the University of the Philippines (UP) at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday. Amil Pacinio Jr. spearheaded the Blue Eagles’ offense with 17 points, including three aces, leading them to their fifth victory in eight matches. Kennedy Batas contributed 14 points and 10 receptions, while Jian Salarzon added 10 points, helping Ateneo secure third place behind Far Eastern University and National University.

According to Philippines News Agency, UP’s defeat placed them in a tie for fifth with Adamson University, both holding a 2-6 record. The University of Santo Tomas and De La Salle University are currently tied for fourth place, each with a 4-3 record. Ateneo’s coach, Vince Mangulabnan, expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance, noting the strategic reset they implemented for the second round.

In contrast, Adamson University ended their four-game losing streak by defeating the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors in a five-set thriller, 25-21, 23-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-12. Adamson coach Raffy Mosuela highlighted the adjustments made by both teams during the match, expressing hope for continued success. Mark Leo Coguimbal led the Falcons with 17 points, supported by Jude Aguilar and Mark Paulino, who each added 15 points. Dan Gutierrez and Ricardo Obeda Jr. also contributed significantly to the victory.

UE’s Axel Defeo delivered a standout performance with a game-high 22 points, while rookie Raquim Aceron added 20 points and 23 receptions. Despite their efforts, the Red Warriors remain winless in eight games.