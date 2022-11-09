Asean Summit to discuss cooperation on human rights, democracy

Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD said cooperation in the field of democracy and human rights will be discussed during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from Nov. 9 to 12 this year.

“A number of strategic topics will be discussed at the forum, including cooperation in the field of democracy, human rights, intelligence, and common security,” he informed in a statement streamed on the Youtube channel of the ministry on Monday.

Mahfud will accompany President Joko Widodo, who will officially take over the Asean chair from Cambodia, to the summit.

“Of course, what the Asean Summit wants to achieve is (the goal of) the long-established basic principles, that is, a peaceful, secure, and prosperous region for the ASEAN community, which is increasingly becoming larger,” he said.

Asean is a highly-respected forum in the world. Its neutrality is expected to build calmness and peace in international relations.

“This must be strengthened in the future,” the minister said.

Other strategic issues that will be discussed at the Asean Summit are the South China Sea, human trafficking, and Myanmar, he added.

Asean is composed of Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam

Source: Philippines News Agency