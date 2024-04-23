PENAMPANG, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Securities Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup today thanked all parties, especially leaders of the nation and Sabah, who extended their condolences on the demise of his father, Tan Sri Joseph Kurup. He also thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, both the Deputy Prime Ministers, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, as well as Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor for taking time off their busy schedules to pay their last respects. Speaking to reporters after his father's funeral here today, Arthur said their emotional support and words of encouragement have given him and his family the strength to carry on during these trying times. "The country has lost a gem of a leader who tirelessly planted the seeds of unity among the people in Malaysia. 'Where there is unity, there is success' used to be his catchphrase to ensure unity for all, irrespective of race and religion. "He was a leader willing to serve and do whatever it t akes for the welfare and prosperity of Sabah and its people. He was also a leader who was loyal to his struggles,' said Arthur, who also thanked the media for its coverage. Arthur said the services and sacrifices of his father, who was the founder and president of Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah, are irreplaceable when it comes to developing infrastructure based on the needs of the people, including changing the mindset of rural communities to embrace education as a catalyst for transformation to improve the socio-economic status of rural communities. "He was someone who always prioritised serving the community. This value, which has been instilled in me, has guided me in my role as an elected representative and community leader. "For us as a family, we have lost a father whom we dearly love, a cheerful pillar of strength who had sacrificed so much for the well-being of the family. "He will live on in our memories as a father who had the highest level of leadership, always determined to complete whatever he di d, had strong resilience when faced with pressure, a person who thinks far ahead and someone with a healthy soul and spirit,' he said. The former Sabah Deputy Chief Minister was laid to rest at The Empire Paradise Christian Memorial Park here at about 11.30 am today, after a four-day wake service at the Fook Lu Siew Coffin Supplies Sdn Bhd, Jalan Tuaran. The late Joseph Kurup, who was the former Pensiangan Member of Parliament and held various important posts, including Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Unity and National Integration), died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur on April 17. Source: BERNAMA News Agency