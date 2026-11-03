Arla Foods Ingredients and wheyco to exhibit together at Fi Europe under ‘Growing Stronger Together’ theme

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arla Foods Ingredients and wheyco, DMK Group’s whey business, are to exhibit together at a trade event for the first time since the merger of their parent companies.

On 1st June, Arla Foods and DMK Group came together to form Europe’s largest dairy cooperative. At Fi Europe (17th-19th November in Frankfurt), Arla Foods Ingredients, a subsidiary of Arla Foods, will demonstrate how the merger has created a stronger ingredients business.

The DMK Group and Arla Foods Ingredients stands will be located opposite one another, both carrying the message ‘Growing Stronger Together’, with DMK’s subsidiary wheyco represented on the Arla Foods Ingredients stand.

Anne Widart, Vice President, Commercial, at Arla Foods Ingredients said: “One of the many benefits of the merger has been the creation of an ingredients powerhouse. It has unlocked new synergies and opportunities, allowing us to build something even better for the future. Fi Europe is the perfect platform to demonstrate our shared ambitions.”

Earlier this year, Arla Foods Ingredients debuted its ‘Targeted GLP-1 Companion Nutrition’ concept, demonstrating how nutrient-dense products can meet the needs of GLP-1 users. At Fi Europe, it will showcase new applications, including a spoonable yogurt, a drinking yogurt, a fermented high-protein shot and a high-protein water-based shot.

The ‘Unlock Permeate’ concept will demonstrate how Arla Foods Ingredients’ Variolac® can improve cost-effectiveness and sensory properties in dairy, bakery and confectionery applications. Produced through nanofiltration, the whey permeate ingredient offers a mild milky taste, high cost efficiency and high content of calcium, magnesium and potassium.

Visitors can also sample new active nutrition solutions, including protein shakes, protein waters and the AirBar – an aerated milk protein bar with a light texture offering a new sensory experience in the protein bar category.

Anne Widart added: “These concepts typify Arla Foods Ingredients’ commitment to innovation, from GLP-1 companion nutrition and active nutrition to improving taste and cost efficiency with whey permeate. With our expertise and capabilities further enhanced by the merger, we can deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Meanwhile, DMK Industry will showcase its fat-filled ingredients, TOPPICS®, FATTICS® and BATTICS®, and Sweetened Condensed Milk portfolios through four indulgent concepts: cupcakes with an aerated topping, chocolate caramel cookies, chocolate espresso fudge and a Café Bombón.

Arla Foods Ingredients will exhibit at Stand #30J94, opposite DMK Group at #30K94.

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