APPLICATIONS FOR THREE DIGITAL ECONOMY GRANTS NOW OPEN – MDEC

Applications for the three main digital economy grants, namely the Malaysia Digital Catalyst Grant (MDCG), Malaysia Digital X-port Grant (MDXG), Digital Content Grant (DCG) are now open.

Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), an agency under the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD), said in a post on its official Facebook page that the grants are one of the future resolutions to provide a more conducive and sustainable national digital industry ecosystem.

“Don’t forget to join the MDCG and MDXG grant briefing sessions on May 9, 16 and 22, 2023, via the following link: https://bit.ly/MDCG_MDXG and the DCG grant briefing on May 9 at https://bit.ly/3LHPKud,” said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil in a Facebook post tonight.

The closing date for the application of the grants is on June 1 and more information can be accessed through the link www.mdec.my/grants.

MDCG is designed to catalyse the use and development of disruptive and innovative sustainable solutions within Malaysia Digital (MD) promoted sectors that align with the National Fourth Industrial Revolution policy.

MDXG focuses on supporting Malaysian technology companies that have demonstrated export readiness and are seeking to expand their global market presence. The grant aims to stimulate high-value digital exports that lead to the development and commercialisation of market-driven, disruptive, innovative, and sustainable products or services for the global market.

DCG is a government initiative that started in 2016 and created to support digital content start ups and companies in developing, producing, and marketing their digital content in animation, digital games, digital comic and creative technology.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency