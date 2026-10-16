APECO Chief Plans to Boost Investments in Infrastructure, Defense, and Tourism

Casiguran:The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) is set to become a significant economic hub along the eastern seaboard of the Philippines, as its chief, Gil Taway, commits to increasing investments in the area. Taway made this announcement during his oath-taking ceremony at APECO following his reappointment as president and CEO.

According to Philippines News Agency, Taway emphasized the government's role in pioneering entrepreneurship by leveraging public resources to attract investments and foster inclusive growth in underserved regions. Under his leadership, APECO has already attracted investments totaling approximately PHP30 billion from 15 firms spanning various industries, including renewable energy, defense, and tourism.

The economic zone is on track to welcome new operations soon, with two locators, the Swiss-based International Workplace Group and Freya Trading Inc., set to launch facilities before the year ends. These include the Super Health Center and the AuHarvest Training and Assessment Center, which aims to enhance the skills of Aurora's workforce through Australian equity.

Discussions with the U.S. defense logistics company Anglicotech LLC are progressing, with plans to construct a new facility within the economic zone expected to commence shortly. With his reappointment, Taway is focused on attracting further investments in infrastructure, defense, and tourism to solidify APECO's role as an economic gateway.