Anti-crime drive in C. Luzon nets 479 persons, P1.6-M drugs

A total of 479 persons were arrested and over PHP1.6 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in a weeklong anti-crime drive in Central Luzon.

In his report on Tuesday, Brig. Gen. Cesar R. Pasiwen, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Luzon (PRO-3), said the anti-crime operations from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 were part of their continuing efforts to curb all forms of criminality in the region.

Of the 479 arrested persons, Pasiwen said 229 have standing warrants of arrest for various crimes ranging from murder, homicide, and rape.

Likewise, he said some 235.77 grams of shabu with a Dangerous Drugs Board value of PHP1.59 million and 202.8 grams of marijuana amounting to PHP24,360 were confiscated, along with 17 assorted firearms from 151 arrested individuals.

Meanwhile, Pasiwen said 90 persons were apprehended for illegal gambling, yielding a total of PHP60,260 in cash bets.

On the other hand, nine individuals were arrested for violation of special laws.

Pasiwen said the accomplishments are the result of timely coordination, intelligence-driven operations of different police units, and strong support of local officials as well as those in the private sector in the region.

“The PRO-3 remains steadfast in mobilizing its resources along with its continuous efforts to address lawlessness in the region,” he said in a statement

Source: Philippines News Agency