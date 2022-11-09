OWWA produces 47 college graduates for 2022 in Caraga

At least 47 scholars under the Education for Development Scholarship Program (EDSP) of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) have graduated from college in Caraga Region this year.

“Of the 47 scholars under the EDSP who completed their college studies this year, 19 graduated with Latin honors from their schools,” the OWWA in the Caraga Region (OWWA-13) said in a statement Tuesday.

Among those who graduated this year were Eumae Rose Bontuan, Joann Timario, and John Barray Ibañez.

Eumae Rose, who finished her Bachelor of Science in Accountancy with Latin honors, is the younger sister of Enrique Bontuan, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Dubai.

“My heartfelt thanks to OWWA for assisting me this far in my academic career, allowing me to avoid worrying about my tuition expenses at the end of each semester. I will always be grateful and honored to have been a part of this program,” she was quoted as saying by OWWA-13.

Meanwhile, Timario, of Sibagat town, Agusan del Sur province, finished her studies with a Bachelor of Science in Criminology as cum laude.

She is the younger sister of Nilda Timario, an OFW working as a domestic helper in the Middle East.

“Thank you. These are the only words that could come out of my mouth. Nothing much more, but thank you for choosing me to be one of your scholars. I am indeed grateful and proud to be one,” Timario said.

On the other hand, Ibañez, of Barangay San Vicente, here, also graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with Latin honors.

He is set to take the Philippine Nursing Licensure Examination this month.

The EDSP is a scholarship grant offered to qualified beneficiaries or dependents of active OWWA members who intend to enroll in a four to five-year baccalaureate course in any preferred college or university.

The program is in the form of financial assistance amounting to a maximum of PHP60,000 per school year.

Source: Philippines News Agency