AMANAH SAHAM RAHMAH ENSURES SOCIAL JUSTICE FOR HARDCORE POOR FAMILIES

The implementation of the Amanah Saham Rahmah Initiative, which is currently being studied by the government, is seen as being able to help fight for social justice for hardcore poor families in the country.

Umi Kalsum Ree, a 61-year-old single mother in Kuala Juru, Butterworth, has a hard time making money because she has to take care of her bedridden mother, daughter, and younger sister.

She said her family relied solely on the assistance of Zakat Pulau Pinang and the Social Welfare Department as well as the money donated by members of the public who learned about their plight through media reports.

“My mother’s health deteriorated after she suffered a stroke, and my daughter, Norjan Ahmad, 38, and my youngest sister, Ainul Nadiah Ree, 39, both have cerebral palsy.

“I really hope that this Amanah Saham Rahmah initiative will be implemented because it can provide a new channel of financial assistance for us who are truly in need,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, civil servant Nor Amin Hassan, 36, praised the government’s effort to implement such an initiative that would greatly benefit the poor.

However, he said that despite the various forms of assistance provided by the government for the group, many of them were still unaware of the existence of the aid.

“Sometimes the information about these initiatives does not reach the target groups because not everyone watches television and not everyone has a smartphone or access to the internet, especially those living in extreme poverty.

“So all parties, including the village committee and leaders at the grassroots level, need to actively play their part in helping the government identify these groups,” he said.

On Aug 16, Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Fuziah Salleh said the ministry was currently exploring the Amanah Saham Rahmah initiative to aid hardcore poor families in the country. She hoped that it would help alleviate the cost of living issue and offer a steady income for the group.

Fuziah said that through the initiative, the government would invest a specific amount of money in selected companies.

The dividends generated from these investments would be provided to families in need, while the initial invested amount would still belong to the government.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency