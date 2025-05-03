Alyansa Candidates Support Measures Against Internet Trolling and Reexamine Free Tuition Law

Batangas City: Senatorial candidates from the administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas have pledged their support for initiatives aimed at curbing internet trolling and revisiting the Free Tertiary Education Act. At a campaign rally in Batangas City, ACT-CIS Representative Erwin Tulfo emphasized the need for a provision addressing online trolling within the proposed anti-disinformation legislation currently under consideration in Congress.

According to Philippines News Agency, Tulfo highlighted the influence of trolling on readers, particularly given the increasing reliance of Filipinos on social media over traditional media outlets. He referenced the case of InfinitUS Marketing Solutions Inc., a Makati-based firm allegedly involved in China-backed trolling operations ahead of the May 2025 elections, to underscore the necessity for harsher penalties for such violations.

Reelectionist Senator Francis Tolentino called on InfinitUS to participate in the upcoming Senate investigation rather than issuing press releases denying the accusations. He urged the company to attend the May 5 hearing, where testimonies will be given under oath.

Former Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. advocated for amending the espionage law and enhancing the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s capabilities to detect potential foreign interference. He emphasized the importance of tracing cyber activities, given the prevalence of cybercrime as a significant issue.

In addition to addressing internet trolling, the Alyansa candidates also focused on education. Former Senate President Vicente Sotto III promised to oppose substantial budget cuts for the education sector and reiterated his commitment to using his salary to support the education of underprivileged students, if elected. Former Senator Panfilo Lacson expressed willingness to revisit the free college tuition law to evaluate its implementation and address any overly stringent requirements imposed on students.

During their visit to Batangas, the Alyansa senatorial slate also pledged support for micro, small, and medium enterprises, economic growth, tourism, and plans to develop a railway in the province.