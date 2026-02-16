AGIBOT Accelerates Thailand Market Entry with Humanoid Robotics Showcase for Smart Tourism and National Digital Transformation

BANGKOK, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGIBOT, a leading robotics company specializing in embodied intelligence, has accelerated its Thailand market entry through a multi-day strategic engagement program showcasing deployment-ready humanoid robots aligned with the country’s Smart Tourism and digital innovation ambitions.

The program, held from February 11–13, marks a key milestone ahead of AGIBOT’s planned official market entry into Thailand later in 2026. During the visit, AGIBOT introduced its next-generation humanoid robots to local public-sector stakeholders, tourism authorities, and industry representatives, highlighting real-world applications across hospitality, retail, transportation hubs, and cultural destinations.

“Thailand is at a pivotal stage in its digital transformation,” said Abel Deng, President of Asia-Pacific & Middle East Region at AGIBOT. “As the country advances its Smart Tourism and Smart City initiatives, embodied AI will transition from concept to practical infrastructure — enhancing service efficiency, visitor experiences, and economic competitiveness. Our engagement in Thailand represents the beginning of a long-term commitment to supporting the nation’s innovation agenda.”

AGIBOT’s humanoid robot during an official visit to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) on 11 February 2026, showcasing interactive capabilities in support of Smart Tourism initiatives.

A central focus of the visit was a strategic discussion with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), where AGIBOT presented how humanoid robots can support Thailand’s Smart Tourism initiatives through interactive visitor engagement, multilingual assistance, real-time guidance, and service automation across major destinations.

AGIBOT’s humanoid robot engaging live on One31 Channel during a broadcast on 13 February

In addition to its institutional engagements, AGIBOT was officially invited by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand to participate in the Chinese New Year celebration on 11 February. During the event, AGIBOT’s humanoid robots co-hosted segments in both Chinese and Thai, demonstrating seamless bilingual interaction while engaging senior government officials, diplomatic representatives, and industry leaders.

The robots demonstrated advanced interactive intelligence, natural multilingual communication, and stable high-precision mobility in a live setting, reinforcing AGIBOT’s capability for real-world deployment. AGIBOT’s humanoid systems were also featured in local television programmes and public showcases in Bangkok, further highlighting their ability to operate confidently in dynamic public environments.

According to industry research firm Omdia, AGIBOT shipped more than 5,100 humanoid robots globally in 2025, ranking No.1 worldwide in both shipment volume and market share. This industrial-scale manufacturing capability, combined with proven real-world deployment across tourism, hospitality, retail, education, manufacturing, and public services, positions AGIBOT as a strong and credible technology partner for Thailand’s next phase of digital and service transformation.

AGIBOT’s Thailand engagement lays the foundation for long-term collaboration with public institutions, enterprise partners, and local innovation ecosystems as it prepares for its official market entry later this year.

About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is dedicated to driving innovation through the integration of AI and robotics, creating world-leading general-purpose embodied robot products and an application ecosystem. Built on the foundation of the robotic body and powered by the fusion of interaction, manipulation, and locomotion intelligence – “1 Robotic Body + 3 Intelligence” – AGIBOT is a leading robotics company in the industry to deliver a complete product portfolio and deploy across all major application scenarios. According to industry analysts, AGIBOT ranked No.1 globally in humanoid robot shipments in 2025.

