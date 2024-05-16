MANILA: Mijgona Mahmadalieva of Tajikistan and Chung Mong Gyu of South Korea have been elected as Executive Committee members during the 34th Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress, which concluded in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday. Mahmadalieva, representing the Central Zone, and Chung, for the East Zone, will serve for the remainder of the 2023-2027 term. 'On behalf of the Asian football family, I would like to congratulate Ms. Mijgona Mahmadalieva and Mr. Chung Mong Gyu on their successful election to the AFC Executive Committee and we look forward to their invaluable contributions in the coming years,' AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said in a press release posted on the AFC website. The AFC Congress also approved the proposals from several member associations to amend/remove, as appropriate, Articles 32.8 and 32.9, as well as one of the Transitory Provisions, of the AFC Statutes. 'The AFC has made incredible strides in the area of good governance, and we have our Member Associa tions and Regional Associations to thank for their steadfast dedication to solidify the strong foundations that we have built together over the last decade," Shaikh Salman said. 'If we take a moment to reflect on our history, the overwhelming sense of solidarity across the Asian football family has never been stronger, but our commitment to good governance is a lifelong pursuit and I want to assure you that we will never take our position for granted." He noted that the 'strong foundations and unity have paved the way for us to deliver our best ever AFC Asian Cup in Qatar and the new club reforms that are set to be introduced later this year, which will revolutionize the Asian club game in the next decade.' 'The formation of the AFC Reform Task Force for the 2023 to 2027 term earlier this year is another clear signal of our intent to ensure that we remain a model Confederation that continues to uphold the highest ethical standards and best governance practices for the future generations of our great game,' he added. Shaikh Salman and FIFA president Gianni Infantino also handed out the AFC Distinguished Service Awards to AFC senior vice president Zaw Zaw and the son of the late and former president of the Football Association of Singapore Lim Kia Tong, and the AFC Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Veronica Chan Yiu Kam of Hong Kong. Source: Philippines News Agency