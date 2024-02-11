Latest News

Adamson bags UAAP jrs basketball crown, ends 31-year wait

MANILA: For the first time since 1993, Adamson University won the UAAP high school boys basketball tournament, defeating National University-Nazareth School (NU-NS), 90-73, at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Sunday. Graduating stars JC Bonzalida and Tebol Garcia led the Baby Falcons in Game 3 of the Season 86 championship with 15 points each. Bonzalida likewise hauled down 10 rebounds while Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Mark Esperanza contributed 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Adamson won the Feb. 4 series opener, 77-71, but NU-NS equalized, 67-64, on Feb. 7 to force the rubber match. Nigerian Collins Akowe, named Season MVP, finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and three assists for the Bullpups. Mac-Mac Alfanta added 16 points. Adamson won all but one of its 14 elimination round games. Last year, it bowed to Far Eastern University-Diliman in the finals via a sweep. The scores: ADAMSON 90 - Bonzalida 15, Garcia 15, Esperanza 13, Perez 11, Reyes 10, Carillo 9, Medina 8, Umali 5 , Sajili 4, De Jesus 0, Baluyut 0, Artango 0, Palacpac 0. NU-NS 73 - Akowe 18, Alfanta 16, Tagotongan 12, Solomon 8, Yusi 7, Palanca 6, Barraca 3, Cartel 2, Reroma 1, Pillado 0, Usop 0, Nepacena 0, Napa 0, Herrera 0, Figueroa 0, Alejo 0. Quarters: 24-15, 43-32, 62-53, 90-73 Source: Philippines News Agency

