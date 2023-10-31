Active collaboration between electronics, education sectors urged

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte has expressed her belief that the growth of the country's semiconductor and electronics industry could be enhanced by an active collaboration between industry stakeholders and educational institutions. In a social media post on Tuesday, Duterte suggested that educational institutions could enhance their curriculum by collaborating with industry experts and stakeholders to ensure that they are always a step ahead of the evolving needs of the industry. "By incorporating emerging technologies, industry-specific skills, and practical training opportunities, education can equip students with the relevant knowledge and skills needed to excel in the field by the time they graduate," she said. She emphasized that the collaboration between the industry and the academia is essential, and could lead to resource sharing, joint research projects, internships, and industry-led workshops. "These collaborations bridge the gap between academia and industry, ensuring that education remains industry-relevant and students gain practical exposure and experience," Duterte said. With the help of education, she said, entrepreneurship in the industry could also be promoted by offering courses and programs that nurture business skills and encourage innovation. "Providing mentorship, access to incubators, and networking opportunities can empower aspiring entrepreneurs to establish their own ventures, contributing to the industry's growth," Duterte said while also emphasizing the importance of research and development. 'By investing in research and development and facilitating collaborative research projects between academia and industry, educational institutions can contribute to advancing technology, improving product quality, and developing new solutions." Duterte attended on Oct. 25 the Philippine Semiconductor and Electronics Convention and Exhibition held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. During the event, she urged industry stakeholders to actively engage in the Department of Education's ongoing review of the curriculum for Grades 11 and 12, saying it presents a valuable opportunity to shape the education of learners in preparation for the future of the semiconductor industry. By participating in this process, she said the industry could contribute to ensuring that the curriculum aligns with their workforce needs and demands.

Source: Philippines News Agency