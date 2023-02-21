Acronis Featured on CRN’s 2023 Security 100 List for Second Consecutive Year

This exclusive recognition is awarded to industry-leading security vendors in the IT channel making groundbreaking progress within the cybersecurity space

CRN’s 2023 Security 100 BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Acronis, to its annual Security 100 list. This is the second consecutive year in which CRN has recognized Acronis as a leading IT channel security vendor. The Security 100 list honorees bring a combination of channel focus and trailblazing, innovative technology to solution providers.

Today, security continues to be a top concern for organizations of all sizes in all industries as hybrid-remote work becomes the new normal. Growing concerns around cybersecurity and critical data loss coupled with the need for protection from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats are expected to fuel further market growth.

“Acronis is committed to the success of our partners,” said Kevin Reed, CISO, Acronis. “Complexity in cybersecurity is one of the biggest issues plaguing businesses. It results in increased vulnerability and risk, increased cost, and decreased revenues. At Acronis, we strive to simplify cybersecurity solutions by reducing the complexity and associated risk that many partners and their customers experience.”

Acronis is continuously adding functionality to its solutions so partners can deliver simple, secure, and quickly deployed cyber protection services to their customers. This is best accomplished through an integrated platform, like Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, and offers the ability to simplify cyber protection and eliminate needless complexity.

Recipients chosen for this year’s Security 100 list have been specifically selected by CRN editors for their outstanding channel-focused security offerings across five categories: Identity Management and Data Protection; Endpoint and Managed Security; Network Security; Web, Email and Application Security; and Security Operations, Risk and Threat Intelligence. This list serves as a comprehensive guide for solution providers, helping them to identify the top security vendors to team with as they build innovative solutions for their customers.

“With all the unexpected changes organizations have faced since the beginning of COVID-19, security still remains the most critical factor in business today. This year’s Security 100 list acknowledges industry-leading companies that deliver pioneering security offerings to the IT channel that can withstand a wide range of threats. These companies are laying the groundwork for the most advanced cybersecurity solutions,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.

The 2023 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100.

To learn about Acronis’ recognition on the CRN Security 100 list, check out the latest blog here or visit: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/ blog/posts/acronis-recognized- in-the-channel-companys-crn- security-100-list-for-2nd- consecutive-year/

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 16,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

nlewis@thechannelcompany.com

Acronis Media Contact:

Karl Bateson

Karl.Bateson@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 3c7de0f6-946b-40cf-bb0c- 21928e142495

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8752946