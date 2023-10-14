955 loose firearms confiscated in Bicol

The Police Regional Office (PRO) 5 (Bicol) said Saturday a total of 955 assorted loose firearms were confiscated in different operations in the past five months. Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib, PRO-5 spokesperson, said these consisted of 116 long firearms and 839 pistol-caliber firearms, confiscated between April 26 and October 6 this year. Of the total, 343 firearms were seized as part of "Oplan Kontra Boga," which targets unregistered and unlicensed firearms in the possession of threat groups, criminal elements, and the civilian population. The operation also aimed to identify firearms with expired or unrenewed licenses. The remaining 612 firearms had expired licenses and were voluntarily surrendered by gun owners, Calubaquib said. She said the campaign against loose firearms is an ongoing and sustained effort to ensure the safety and security of the public. "Each confiscated firearm represents a step towards a safer community, free from the menace of illegal weapons. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and promptly report any illegal firearms to the authorities, as together we can further enhance the region's security," she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency