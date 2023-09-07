71 ex-rebels get aid in E. Samar

At least 71 former rebels who surrendered to the government last month recently received financial assistance from the Borongan City government in Eastern Samar province, the Philippine Army said Thursday. In an interview with Brig. Gen. Noel Vestuir, Philippine Army 802nd Infantry Brigade commander, said two former combatants of the New People's Army received PHP50,000 each, while the 69 others who were either members of the Militia ng Bayan (MB), Batakang Organo sa Partido (BOP) and Underground Mass Organization (UGMO) got PHP10,000 each. They received the cash assistance during a ceremony last Tuesday at the headquarters of the Philippine Army 78th Infantry Battalion in Lalawigan village in Borongan City. Vestuir said this was the first cash assistance the 71 ex-rebels received from the government after they had withdrawn their support and taken an oath of allegiance to the government on August 19, 2023. 'The LSIP is from the local government as an initial assistance after their surrender. Regular NPA and MB members are entitled to receive Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program from the national government,' Vestuir said. Borongan City Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda urged former rebels to live peacefully and not to join the NPA again. 'We are committed to prioritizing helping those who are less fortunate. Since you are already here supporting the government, I hope you don't go back to being a rebel,' Agda said during the turnover of assistance. Some remote areas in the city have been the hotbed of communist insurgents, prompting the local government to step up efforts to end armed struggle. Borongan, the capital of Eastern Samar, is located 190 kilometers northeast of this city, the regional capital, which has a population of nearly 70,000 in 61 villages

Source: Philippines News Agency