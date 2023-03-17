7 BIFF extremists yield in Maguindanao del Sur

Seven members of the extremists Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) have surrendered to military authorities in Maguindanao del Sur province, the Army here reported Friday. Lt. Colonel Michael Glenn Manansala, the Army's 6th Infantry Battalion (IB) commander, said Datu Piang town officials helped in convincing the extremists to turn themselves in on Wednesday afternoon. During their surrender at the 6IB headquarters in Datu Piang, the surrenderers turned in a launcher for B40 anti-tank rockets, two .50-caliber sniper rifles, a .30-caliber rifle, and two M1 Garand rifles. Major Gen. Alex Rillera, the Army's 6th Infantry Division commander, said the seven BIFF members, including three leaders, decided to surrender to avail of the government's peace offer. He lauded the local leaders and the 6IB troopers in the successful implementation of the government's peace programs down to the grassroots. In a statement, one of the surrenderers said they have long been wanting to return to their families. 'Life is hard, we are always running and evading relentless military operations against us,' he said in the vernacular. Since Jan. 1, some 50 BIFF have surrendered before the 6ID in Central Mindanao

Source: Philippines News Agency