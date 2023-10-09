5,873 5G SITES DEVELOPED AS OF SEPT 30 – FAHMI

A total of 5,873 5G sites have been developed as of Sept 30, with the service now reaching 70.2 per cent coverage in the populated areas.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said a total of 2.49 million 5G service subscriptions was recorded, which was equivalent to a 7.4 per cent adoption rate.

"Until now, six mobile service providers have offered 5G commercial plans, namely CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, Telekom Malaysia, YTL Communications and Yoodo," he said during a question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani (BN-Titiwangsa) on the 5G network services.

Fahmi said the implementation of the 5G network was being carried out by Digital Nasional Berhad with the target of developing 7,509 5G sites nationwide.

He said the RAHMAH 5G Package, launched last Aug 31, had received 50,991 subscriptions as of the end of last month.

Fahmi also told the Dewan Rakyat that the implementation of 5G in Malaysia was the fastest compared to the 4G network implemented before.

U Mobile is the fastest in the implementation of 4G with the construction of 2,000 towers in a year, while DNB implemented more than 3,500 towers in the first year, he added.

"Regarding sustainability, in many countries, including the Republic of Korea, the penetration level for 5G has reached over 95 per cent, the adoption rate among consumers is indeed low, not more than 50 per cent," he said.

He said the launch of the commercial 5G Private Network last Thursday, which saw Petronas as the first company to use it, reflected that 5G capabilities will be maximised by companies.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency