5 charged for allegedly maintaining drug den

Five men arrested during an anti-illegal drug operation in Amlan, Negros Oriental, have been charged with illegal possession of drugs and for allegedly maintaining a drug den. The suspects were presented Thursday at the provincial prosecutor's office after undergoing inquest proceedings for violation of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, and 12 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, said Lt. Stephen Polinar, deputy chief of the Police Community Affairs and Development Unit of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office. The five, identified as Ronie Niño Manlucot, 29; Nestor Sacbatona Pecore, 62; Jameson Nava Pecore, 41; John Reymar Remolano Rocamora, 25, and Angelito Telibrico Yanong, 25, were arrested in Sitio Buswang on Wednesday. Manlucot was the subject of the buy-bust operation conducted by joint police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives at his residence in Sitio Buswang, which also reportedly served as a drug den, where a subsequent search yielded several heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu. Operatives seized suspected shabu weighing more or less 16 grams and with a street drug price of PHP108,000. The four other suspects were tagged as 'visitors' at the alleged drug den.

Source: Philippines News Agency