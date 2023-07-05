35 Cebu establishments get DTI seal for responsible practices

A total of 35 establishments in Cebu province received recognition for consistently complying with consumer laws and adopting best practices in running their businesses, the provincial office of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Wednesday. In a statement, Rose Mae Quiñanola, DTI-Cebu director, said Gold Bagwis Seals were awarded to the establishments for their efforts to uphold consumers' rights and welfare while doing their businesses responsibly. She said the recipients of the award were adjudged as compliant with the parameters set forth by the DTI and the applicable consumer laws. Their effective customer relations, efficient store management operations, exemplification of social commitment and responsibility, and established quality orientation management were also considered in the award. Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. received a total of eight awards for its branches - Metro Fresh N' Easy Punta, Metro Fresh N' Easy Tabok, Metro Fresh N' Easy Tabunok, Metro Gaisano Danao, Metro Market Naga, Metro Wholesalemart - corner Pelaez and Colon. Two of the awards, Super Metro Colon and Super Metro Mambaling, have been reassessed and renewed for their continuous compliance with the DTI policies. 7Eleven received a total of 14 new awards for its branches in Cebu Trade University, University of San Carlos Main, BuildComm, Park Centrale, 2Quad, Pelaez, FM Mango Square, BPI Corporate, Solinea, Loreta Building, Cabancalan, Ayala Mall Central Bloc, Zerenity Suites, and Parian. Toyota Motor Philippines Cebu received the reassessed and renewed awards for its branches in Talisay and Lapu-Lapu, and SM/Savemore for SM Seaside Supermarket, Savemore City Mall Carcar, Savemore City Mall Danao, Savemore City Mall Consolacion, Savemore Naga, and a new award for SM Hyper Market Lapu-Lapu. New Gold Bagwis Seals were also given to specialty shops Expressions Stationery Shop City Mall Bacalso and Electroworld-Philippines Ayala and SM City Cebu, and the appliance store Abenson Ventures, Inc. Ayala and Mandaue. According to the DTI-Cebu, the Bagwis Award is valid for three years from the date of conferment and is automatically revalidated through reassessment by the DTI, ensuring that the awardee establishment consistently complies with the Bagwis parameters for the period. Quiñanola pledged to prioritize these establishments in training, front-line services including the application of DTI sales promo permits, and other services as a reward for being Bagwis awardees

Source: Philippines News Agency