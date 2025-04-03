Manila: Some 32 senior officers of the Philippine National Police (PNP) would be promoted to the next higher rank. The official donning of ranks and oathtaking rites for four major generals and 28 brigadier generals would take place on Wednesday, the PNP said in a news release Tuesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Department of the Interior and Local Government assured that there would be no delay in the processing of promotions of third-level police officers. The National Police Commission earlier passed a resolution mandating the completion of the processing of promotions for third-level police officers within 30 days after receipt of complete documentary requirements.

Those who would be promoted to two-star rank (Major General) are Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, chief of National Capital Region Police (NCRPO); Brig. Gen. Jericho Baldeo from the Directorate for Information and Communications Technology Management (DICTM); Brig. Gen. Lex Gurat from the Directorate for Plans; and Brig. Gen. Neri Vincent Ignacio from the Directorate of Logistics.

Meanwhile, those who would be promoted to one-star rank (Brigadier General) include Colonels Melencio Buslig Jr., director of Quezon City Police District (QCPD); Jason Capoy, Deputy Director, PNPA; Jonas Amparo, Executive Officer, Directorate for Police Community Relations (PCP); Romeo Berango, Chief of Staff PNPA; Moises Villaceran Jr., Police Attache, Washington DC; Primitivo Bayongan Jr., Legislative Affair Center; Rolindo Suguilon from CIDG; Elmer Ragay, chief of Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG); Erosito Miranda, Regional Chief Directorial Staff of NCRPO; Alan Manibog, Deputy Regional Director for Administration of PRO BAR; Arnold Abad, Deputy Director of National Police Training Institute (NPTI); Joefino Ligan, Director of Northern Police District (NPD); Jeffrey Decena, Deputy Regional Director for Administration of PRO 3; Villamor Tuliao, Director of Eastern Police District (EPD); Mari Shiela Portento, Dean of Academic PNPA; Glicerio Cansilao, Executive Officer, Directorate for Intelligence; Vina Guzman, Com

mandant of Cadets, PNPA; Alexander Mariano, Deputy Regional Director for Administration of PRO 6; Marvin Saro, Director of Police Community Affairs and Development Group; Romeo Espro Jr., Deputy Regional Director for Administration of PRO 9; Joselito Clarito, Deputy Regional Director for Administration of PRO 10; Benliner Capili, Executive Officer, Directorate Human Resource and Doctrine Development; Bonard Briton, Director Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG); Rex Malimban, Deputy Director of Special Action Force (SAF); Arnold Santiago, Deputy Regional Director for Administration, PRO 12; Frankie Candelario, Director of Intelligence Group; Aris Pesta±o of PNP Legal Service; and Jaime Seri±a, PNP Chaplain Service.